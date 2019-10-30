The 23rd Annual Jingle Bell Ride is set for Sunday, Nov. 10 in downtown Hiawatha.
Registration for riders will begin at 11 a.m. and community members are invited to come downtown around the courthouse square to see the horses and riders while they prepare for the 2 p.m. parade.
Other activities begin at noon around the square and residents can enjoy a cup of hot cocoa served by the Hiawatha Fire Department and concessions provided by the youth group of the First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha while browsing silent auction items donated by business and community members. Activities this year include Sandy Gantz offering mini horse carriage rides and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Don’t forget to stop by and get your picture taken with Santa or one of the horses.
The parade itself will begin at 2 p.m., led by the Jingle Bell Ride’s time-honored guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus. From there, five teams of riders will split up and go out into neighborhoods to collect new unwrapped toys for all ages from households that committed gifts to the cause. Donation pick-up will take place from 2 to 5 p.m.
Gifts and items collected will be sorted and displayed for qualifying parents to choose from at the Jingle Bell Ride Christmas Store to help local families.
The Brown County Jingle Bell Christmas Store application sign up is Nov. 6 at the following locations: 9 a.m. to noon at Horton United Methodist Church, 130 E. 10th St., Horton; from 3 to 6 p.m. at Pemberton Village Apartments, 1400 N. First, Hiawatha. Bring proof of total household income, ID and SS cards for minor children and proof of custody/guardianship if needed. This is for Brown County residents only. Proof of residency is required and income limits do apply.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Jingle Bell Ride may inquire at (785) 741-0861 or reach out to Heather Pilcher or Patti Merchant.
Jingle Bell Ride, P.O. Box 434, Hiawatha, Ks. 66434
