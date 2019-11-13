The 23rd Annual Jingle Bell Ride paraded through downtown Hiawatha on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon last weekend.
Thirty-three horse riders came out for this year's event, which began with registration at 11 a.m., and featured other activities around the square starting at noon with hot cocoa served by the Hiawatha Fire Department and concessions provided by the youth group of the First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha. There was also a silent auction of items donated by businesses and community members. Activities this year include Sandy Gantz offering mini horse carriage rides and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The parade itself kicked off at 2 p.m., led by the Jingle Bell Ride’s time-honored guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus. From there, teams of riders and trailers split up into neighborhoods to collect new unwrapped toys for all ages from 160 households that committed gifts to the cause. Donation pick-up was from 2 to 5 p.m.
Gifts and items collected will be sorted and displayed for qualifying parents to choose from at the Jingle Bell Ride Christmas Store in December to help local families.
Other upcoming events to help the Jingle Bell Ride Christmas Store include Stacie's Dance Recital, where everyone brings a toy as admission to the recital at 5 p.m on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hiawatha High School. In addition, the HHS Stuco is sponsoring "Bring a Toy to School" day and the HHS FFA will also be hosting an event.
Anyone interested in donating to the Jingle Bell Christmas Store can call (785) 741-0861 or reach out to Heather Pilcher, Cheri Pavlish, Steph Knudson or Patti Merchant. Donations can be dropped off at the Brown County Sheriff's Department. Like the Jingle Bell Ride on Facebook or send donations to Jingle Bell Ride, P.O. Box 434, Hiawatha, Ks. 66434.
