Hiawatha residents saw several horses and riders, along with wagons and a glimpse of Santa Claus on Sunday for the 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride.
This year’s Jingle Bell Ride had some changes, as there were no public events around the square. Riders left from the Fisher Center parking lot at 1 p.m. and broke off into teams to canvas the community and pick up gifts for the upcoming Jingle Bell Store.
Horse riders from near and far have gathered every year for the past 25 to collect donations of toys for Brown County children. What started as “One Last Ride” for horse enthusiasts has turned into a tradition that has brought in riders from as far away as Ohio. And what started out as just a few contributions has now turned the Jingle Bell Ride into an organization known for helping hundreds of children in Brown County have a little joy on Christmas morning. The goal of the organizers is to see continued growth each year.
Donations from the community are still needed to support the store that include new unwrapped toys for kids of all ages and financial donations to help purchase needed items. In addition to toys for the children, each family is also given a family bag that includes personal hygiene items, stocking stuffers and diapers, depending on the need and the donations received.
Pilcher said the Jingle Bell Ride Christmas Store typically helps around 100 families and about 300 kids.
Applications for families were accepted through Nov. 4 and times for shopping at the Christmas Store will soon be scheduled.
Stacy’s Dance Academy will once again be supporting the Jingle Bell Ride. The Academy has its Christmas Dance recital on Dec. 3 and admission is one toy to benefit the Jingle Bell Christmas Store.
Call 785-741-0861 to make a donation. The Jingle Bell Ride is also a member of the Hiawatha Community Foundation and online donations can also be made through the foundation’s website at www.hiawathacf.org. Find the Jingle Bell Ride on Facebook or mail donations to the Jingle Bell Ride, PO Box 434, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
