Hiawatha residents saw several horses and riders, along with wagons and a glimpse of Santa Claus on Sunday for the 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride.

This year’s Jingle Bell Ride had some changes, as there were no public events around the square. Riders left from the Fisher Center parking lot at 1 p.m. and broke off into teams to canvas the community and pick up gifts for the upcoming Jingle Bell Store.

