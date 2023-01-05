TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge John Weingart to serve as chief judge of the 22nd Judicial District from Jan. 8 through Dec. 31, 2023.
Weingart fills the unexpired term of Chief Judge James Patton, who will retire January 6.
The 22nd Judicial District is composed of Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties.
“We appreciate that Judge Weingart is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 22nd Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”
Weingart has been a judge in the 22nd Judicial District since 2000.
“I appreciate the confidence Chief Justice Luckert and our departmental justice, Justice Rosen, have in me to do the job,” Weingart said. “I look forward to working with the staff of the 22nd Judicial District, staff of the Office of Judicial Administration, and Chief Justice Luckert and Justice Rosen in this new capacity.”
Weingart graduated from Washburn University and Washburn University School of Law. He was in private practice in Hiawatha for 24 years before being appointed to the bench.
Weingart has been married to his wife, Nancy, for 35 years and has four daughters.
Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.
