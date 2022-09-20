Jr Place

Jr's Place celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, under new ownership. Cutting the ribbon is new owner Becky Linck with her son Ashton Roberds at her right, her husband Kelly behind her and along with HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.

 Photo submitted

Jr's Place in Hiawatha recently celebrated a ribbon cutting under new ownership with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.

Jr's Place is located at 719 Oregon St., and specializes in gently used baby and children's clothing. After being open for several years, owner Rachel Garcia recently sold the business to Becky Linck and family. After closing for one week earlier this month for the transition, Jr's Place is now open under the new ownership.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.