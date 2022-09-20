Jr's Place celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, under new ownership. Cutting the ribbon is new owner Becky Linck with her son Ashton Roberds at her right, her husband Kelly behind her and along with HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.
Jr's Place in Hiawatha recently celebrated a ribbon cutting under new ownership with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Jr's Place is located at 719 Oregon St., and specializes in gently used baby and children's clothing. After being open for several years, owner Rachel Garcia recently sold the business to Becky Linck and family. After closing for one week earlier this month for the transition, Jr's Place is now open under the new ownership.
Linck is a mother of 5 kids, including one with Autism, who had been a professional mobile photographer running her business out of her home. She said this allowed her to be home with her adult Autistic son.
"But I became an empty-nester at 40 with my husband as our oldest transitioned to assisted living last December, our daughter got married and had our first grand daughter, our 20-yr-old was deployed to Kuwait and our youngest graduated high school in May," said Becky Linck. "So when the opportunity to purchase Jr's Place was presented to us we lept at it."
Linck said they took over ownership Sept. 1 and for the first two weeks worked on remodeling. She said at Jr's Place, they offer all things for kids up to age 18, plus maternity.
"We are united in our effort to redefine the definition of thrifting," she said. "We aim to effectively prove that for things to have value they do not have to be new."
Linck said they call the shop "A New Thrifting Experience."
"Find everything you need in a boutique style atmosphere where all can come and feel comfortable while staying on budget," she said. "Remember, life is expensive - cute clothes don't have to be!"
Find Jr's Place on Facebook or stop by their Hiawatha location.
