Another new business has opened its doors in downtown Hiawatha – this one aimed at kids and families.
Rachael Garcia recently opened Jr.’s Place at 719 Oregon St. and offers baby necessities, shoes, clothes from newborn to junior size 16, toys, local handmade items, books and movies.
“Everything is gently used or new,” she said. “I buy all my inventory right from the community and pay cash or a greater value in store credit.”
Garcia said she thought about opening the business several years ago as her oldest son needed clothes and toys, but they don’t have any family in the area. She had to travel out of town or the state, buy online or fork out lots of money to purchase new.
“Meanwhile I saw so many folks trying desperately to get rid of kids clothes online or at garage sales,” she said. “I knew there had to be a way to get stuff out of basements and closets and back into the community. I wanted a place where you could put down your 2 year old and they could play without worrying about them falling downstairs or breaking something.”
Garcia said, with a global and environmental thought in mind, she wanted clothes and toys to be re-used as often as possible before they end up in the landfill or ocean.
“Kids need toys to learn and clothes to stay warm, but they outgrow them so fast,” she said. “This seemed the perfect kind of store for SOMEONE to have.”
While it didn’t work out then, fast forward to Garcia’s current life – she chose to have another baby and gave up her career. She said her husband, Jimmy, gave up his business for a “real job,” while she became a “stay-at-home” mom. Garcia said she tried it for 6 months and wanted out of the house more, so decided to open up Jr.’s Place.
“A place where mothers can be mothers, kids can be kids and everyone’s needs can be met,” she said.
She brings her sons, Jeremiah and Jonah, to work with her and they help in whatever way they can – greeting customers, playing with other children, labeling inventory, helping pick up at the end of the day.
“I look forward to giving my boys the chance to learn real world skills in a safe environment,” she said. “I have so many aspirations for this business. A place for people to learn about autism, a place for children to learn the value of money, a safe place for parents to ask for help, a climate controlled place for children to play in the hot summers and cold winters, a place for local crafts people to sell their works year around.”
So far, she has already gotten started on many of those and hopes to continue to grow with the needs of the community.
“I am blessed to have been so supported so far and look forward to many years as a staple in beautiful Hiawatha,” she said.
Jr.’s Place is open from 12:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Garcia recommended checking out her Facebook page “jrsplacehiawatha,” where she posts new inventory, items people have requested, items she needs and upcoming sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.