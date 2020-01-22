A federal bankruptcy court says Atchison Hospital’s purchase of the health care facilities and assets in Horton that supported the defunct Horton Community Hospital can go forward, paving a path to the restoration of local medical services.
Judge Joseph Callaway of the U.S. Eastern North Carolina Bankruptcy Court filed a notice on Thursday that approved the asset purchase, according to a news release Friday by Atchison Hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth Collins. Horton Community Hospital closed in March 2019.
“Our employees made it very clear that we need to support Horton and the surrounding communities,” said CEO Jeff Perry of Atchison Hospital, who took office in the summer after Horton Community Hospital closed, succeeding John Jacobson.
“We’re honored to be able to serve the Horton community with local health care, as well as bring back local jobs to the area.”
A re-opening event for the restoration of primary health services in Horton, to be organized under the umbrella of the Atchison Hospital Association, will be announced at an as-yet not specified date. The future of health services in Horton will be featured in depth in the coming 2020 Atchison Globe Health & Wellness special edition, to be published on Saturday, Jan. 25.
