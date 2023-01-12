Chief Judge James A. Patton was honored Friday afternoon at a reception at the Fisher Community Center - where he was joined by state and local court officials, along with family and friends.

On Jan. 9, 2023, Chief Judge Patton retired after serving 28 years for the 22nd Judicial District in Northeast Kansas. The district consists of the counties of Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha and Marshall. Chief Judge Patton was elected to the bench in 1994 and re-relected six subsequent times.

