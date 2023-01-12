Chief Judge James A. Patton was honored Friday afternoon at a reception at the Fisher Community Center - where he was joined by state and local court officials, along with family and friends.
On Jan. 9, 2023, Chief Judge Patton retired after serving 28 years for the 22nd Judicial District in Northeast Kansas. The district consists of the counties of Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha and Marshall. Chief Judge Patton was elected to the bench in 1994 and re-relected six subsequent times.
Reflecting on his tenure, he stated that he will truly miss the employees and staff with whom he has worked.
“They have made my tour of duty rewarding and smooth,” he said. “We could not have accomplished so much without their talents and efforts.”
Chief Judge Patton graduated from Hiawatha High School (1967) Kansas State University (1971) and Washburn School of Law (1975). He began the private practice of law in Troy in 1975 with the Robert A. Reeder Law Office. He moved to Hiawatha in August 1978 to open his own solo practice. He managed a general practice with concentrations in criminal defense and domestic law.
Judge Patton served as Municipal Judge for area communities — Highland from 1977 to 1994; Hiawatha 1986 to 1994 and Horton from 1983 to 1985 and 1990 to 1994.
After being elected to the bench, the Kansas Supreme Court appointed him as Chief Judge of the District in 2002. He was responsible for the daily operations, employment and other compliance issues.
In December 1971, Judge Patton joined the Kansas National Guard in the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, in which he served in various capacities until 1984 when he transferred to the Judge Advocate General Corps. His assignments included Staff Judge Advocate, Command Judge Advocate for the 35th Infantry Division and as the Judge Advocate General for the Kansas National Guard. He retired as a Colonel with 30 years of service.
One of his passions has been serving as a football official — which he has done from 1982 through the 2022 season. He received 40 post-season assignments, including officiating two state championships and six Kansas Shrine All-Star games.
“Having these other pursuits allowed me to learn more about human nature and to assess witnesses more appropriately,” he said. “I will miss the daily contact and association of my friends and co-workers and listening to their families’ exploits. Special thanks is given to my wife for her tolerance of the work and activities and to Carol Groth my administrative assistant and Melodee Bruna, my court reporter for their dedicated and professional service to the court system and me.”
Judge Patton is married to Donna L. Patton, a retired elementary school teacher of 31 years plus 12 years as a substitute. They have one daughter, Kailey Patton-Deters, who is a practicing therapist in Seneca and is married to Jeremy Deters.
“I will miss the people, but am looking forward to the next chapter in my life and a new bicycle,” Judge Patton said.
