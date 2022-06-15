A local group is sponsoring a Juneteenth Celebration Monday evening on the courthouse lawn.
Juneteenth — short for June 19 — was first as a federal holiday just last year. As the 19th falls on Sunday, the federal holiday will be Monday the 20th.
Juneteenth celebrates the Emancipation of the enslaved African-American people. President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but not everyone in the Confederate territory immediately freed their slaves. This didn’t happen until federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to take control of the state and ensure the remaining enslaved people were freed.
According to www.history.com, Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse two months earlier in Virginia. But in Texas, slavery had remained virtually unaffected in Texas.
“...until U.S. General Gordon Granger stood on Texas soil and read General Orders No. 3: ‘The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.’” according to www.history.com.
Leah McPeak with Brown County United, said it made sense to celebrate the day on Monday evening and the group is inviting the public to come downtown and take part.
The casual event will kick off at 6 p.m. on the north side of the courthouse lawn.
She invites local members of the community to bring lawn chairs, a blanket, a picnic and bring the whole family to the celebration. Lemonade will be provided.
The event will include live music of class songs for a sing-along, along with the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by Pastor James Callaway — interim pastor at the First Baptist Church.
McPeak said she hopes it will be a fun family night for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.