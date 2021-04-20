No it wasn't April Fool’s Day but rather just another April 20 in NE Kansas.
Folks around these parts awoke to a few inches of heavy wet snow Tuesday morning and below-freezing temperatures.The ground was still warm enough that most roadways did not freeze over.
A freeze warning was in effect through Wednesday morning.
This blast of winter weather is hopefully the last and temperatures are looking up as highs were expected around 50 Wednesday and Thursday and into the 60s by Friday and the weekend.
