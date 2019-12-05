Just For You Jewelry and Gifts in downtown Hiawatha was named the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Member of the Month.
The business has been owned for 23 by Debbie Phillips, who accepted the sign from HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer to display in her front window.
Just For You Jewelry & Gifts is located at 620 Oregon in downtown Hiawatha and Phillips said she strives to offer a variety of jewelry and gifts items at all price points. You will find fine and fashion jewelry, apparel, handbags, collegiate, toys, kitchen items, collectibles, and many other gift ideas. Just For You also offers services such as jewelry and watch repair and complimentary gift wrapping.
Some of the comments about the nomination for Just For You include:
“Debbie and her staff are always courteous and eager to help.”
“Debbie is very active in the community!”
“Just for You Jewelry is such a nice store to shop in. They have a wide variety of gift items that is fun to shop, not to mention the beautiful jewelry.”
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information place on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual.
Emails are sent out monthly to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote on the Member of the Month. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.