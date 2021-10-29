Ed Christian is not necessarily hanging up his hat, but merely “slowing down a bit.”
The owner of The Paint Shop, located at 110 N. Eighth St., in Hiawatha, Christian is taking his time closing up the store that has been a staple in Hiawatha for nearly four decades.
Christian said he has decided to close the store, but will actually relocate his screen and window repair, along with his key machine, to a back room in Deb’s Images, 622 Oregon St., which is where his wife Deb operates her photography business from. He plans to entirely discontinue the paint portion of the business.
Christian plans to keep The Paint Shop open half days “for however long,” until most of the product is gone. The shelves are starting to look a little sparse as he said some of the products are becoming hard to get in and he is selling his inventory.
Christian first opened The Paint Shop two doors down in the same building in 1984. In 1993, he relocated to the current store, which he bought from Art Wenger and Scott Shannon, who operated an auto parts store there. Christian said that at one time the shop housed Sterns Autobody.
Christian started his career in the construction business at the age of 19 in Atchison with contractor Bob Anderson. He said they formed a business Anderson-Christian Contractors and built up their business by constructing houses in Northeast Kansas.
The pair worked together until 1991 when Christian decided to focus on the paint part of the business — which had started in 1984 when they contracted with Pratt & Lambert. He said they split with Christian taking the store and Anderson taking the contracting and concrete business.
After a time, Christian expanded to screen and window repair and built a solid reputation for himself in Hiawatha. Known for his canine sidekicks — the basset hounds who came to work with him — Christian said he has had a total of five bassets over the years. The latest one is a young girl named Sydney, age 3, who laid on the floor near the counter in his shop, occasionally looking up at the customers — hoping for a little attention. A basset everyone came to know quite well for many years was Bailey.
“She is gone now,” he said.
Over the years there have been challenges, but Christian said that one of the ones in the later years has been a struggle to get product.
“We have a shortage of paint right now,” he said, noting that even through the COVID shutdown he was able to stay open.
Christian said some of the same paint is not currently available, but advises his customers “to remember the name of the paint” or save any paint sample cards in order to find the same colors at other locations.
Christian (along with Sydney) is currently manning the Paint Shop in the mornings and selling out of his inventory and afternoons are spent remodeling the back room behind Deb’s Images, which will have a separate entrance from the alley. The couple lives upstairs of the historic downtown Hiawatha building.
Christian plans to offer mornings at the new location — “depending on demand” once he moves completely and will offer his current building for sale. He doesn’t know what this phase of his life will look like completely, but hopes to take some time to travel a little bit, if possible. His wife, Deb, will also still be working full-time.
“I don’t plan to lock the doors and just sit upstairs,” he said. “I will want to keep busy.”
“It’s not retirement — just slowing down a bit,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.