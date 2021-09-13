Overlay and milling work has begun on K-16 in Jackson County. The project covers approximately 13 miles, from Wisconsin Avenue in Holton to the Jackson/Jefferson county line.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes and add extra time in their travel schedules.
Work will take place Monday through Saturday, during daylight hours, and is expected to be complete by late September, weather permitting.
Herzog Contracting of St. Joseph, Mo., is the contractor on the $1.5 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
