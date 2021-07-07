The Brown County Sheriff's office reported of recent drug arrests.
* On Friday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a Brown County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver, Sean Davidson, 52, Fairvew had outstanding warrants in Brown County for Possession of Meth and Marijuana. K-9 Ari was deployed around the vehicle. Davidson was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail.
Further information and investigation after the traffic stop, Davidson was additionally charged on 7-4-2021 with Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Saturday, Brown County K-9 arrested Rolland Williams, 35, of Shawnee on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
