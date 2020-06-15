The Brown County Sheriff K-9 Ari has assisted on several cases lately and helped area law enforcement with drug seizures.
Sheriff John Merchant said Brown County assisted Kickapoo PD in a vehicle chase that started on K-20. The suspect vehicle was followed in to the Sac and Fox casino parking lot. Brown County K-9 Ari was deployed around the vehicle and alerted. Approximately 3.2 grams of meth was located.
Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, and Flee and Attempt to Elude was David Bridger, 34, of Weston, Mo. Also arrested was Alexandra Furry, 31, of Weston on a charge of Interference of a LEO.
On June 12, Darren Blandin, 54, of Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by the Brown County K-9 Unit.
On June 13, the Brown County K-9 Unit assisted Richardson County Sheriff's office on a search warrant at a Falls City residence. Ari alerted on areas inside the 2 story house and also on a vehicle outside of the residence. Four individuals were arrested on drug related charges.
The Brown County Sheriff's Department also police on a search warrant in the city of Hiawatha.
