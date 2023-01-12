KanDrive logo

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s website, Kandrive.org, has been relied on for years to provide current highway condition information across the state. Now, the number of people taking advantage of the new KanDrive App and the Kansas 511 phone system is soaring.

From November through December 2022, KanDrive App sessions went from 6,919 to 44,118 - a 538% increase. During that same two-month timeframe, the number of 511 calls received expanded 368% - from 3,356 up to 15,723.

