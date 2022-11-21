Kansans safely disposed of nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month's National Drug Take-Back Day, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Kansas law enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations throughout the state during the October 29 event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

