Educators from around the state came to Hiawatha last week to participate in workshops sponsored by local artists and the Hiawatha Art Educator’s Association.
Katherine Miller, a local artist and Hiawatha Elementary School art instructor, sponsored the two-day workshops, which drew educators from Wichita, Great Bend, Pittsburg and Kansas City.
Miller had a workshop on relief printmaking with linoleum cut-outs at the Carwell Building on the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum grounds. Hiawatha native and well-known artist Tarin Eicher also offered a workshop on plein air painting that included Windmill Lane, the Mount Hope Cemetery and the view over the valley from the porch of Toby and Helen Melster.
Eicher, who works in the comic-strip world of Andrews McNeal Universal in Kansas City, said he enjoyed getting back to his hometown for the workshops. He said there are various ways to “plein air” that include oils, acrylics and watercolors following up a pencil drawing. He said for a streamlined effect that dried quickly, he utilized acrylics for this particular workshop.
“The neat thing about this is everyone has their own style,” he said. “We might all be painting the same landscape, but it’s interesting the differences when it’s all said and done.”
Back at the Carwell Building, Miller was leading the workshop on relief printing, which involved creating a drawing of whatever the artist wanted and making an impression of that drawing on a piece of linoleum. She demonstrated carving out the places that would be without color on the print and then the various stages of transferring the ink to paper to create a work of art that could be framed.
“The interesting thing about this is that an artist can make multiple prints that are the same, whereas a painting is just one piece,” Miller said.
Miller, who is a past president for the Kansas Association of Art Educators, said she volunteered to lead the workshop in Hiawatha this year as part of the annual summer camps. She hopes to move the entire conference here in 2025 with some special features promoting the Halloween Frolic, which will be on a Friday.
Also as part of the two-day workshop, the art educators enjoyed a tour of the Frances Sewell Plamann Center and the Clock Tower building by Brown County Historical Society Curator/Director Lynn Allen and viewed the mural at the Hiawatha Police Department and the mosaic murals at Sabetha. Miller said the artists enjoyed food at Bread Bowl and Bakery and Rogue Street Tacos in Hiawatha along with Brickstreet in Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.