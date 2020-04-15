Due to the current guidelines for social distancing, Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) has moved its face-to-face trainings and is now offering free online training regarding the prevention of child sexual abuse.
Darkness to Light Stewards of Children previously was scheduled to be held in meetings at the Hiawatha First United Methodist Church. That evidence-based training is now being offered online through a grant funded by the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General. Participants need to register by going to training@kcsl.org where they will find specific directions on how to access the free training opportunity at their convenience. This training is especially appropriate since April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Darkness to Light is pre-approved for KDHE child-care licensing hours and focuses on helping people to recognize the signs of sexual abuse as well as how to implement effective strategies for protecting children from sexual abuse.
Following the training, registrants will join a discussion via ZOOM so that participants can gain insight from one another and solidify the concepts learned.
Registration spaces are first-come-first-serve. People are encouraged to inform other parents, education and child care professionals, and community volunteers who work with children, churches, school staff, and area agencies.
Darkness to Light emphasizes the importance of talking about the prevention of sexual abuse with children and other adults and how to intervene in a responsible manner.
While the current COVID-19 has dramatically impacted life as we once knew it, protecting children does not have to be an overwhelming process.
However, during this pandemic in which many adults are “sheltering in place” with their children, it important to create and maintain safe and stable relationships and environments in order to ensure that children thrive. KCSL is encouraging parents and child-care-providers to take “one day at a time.”
Everybody plays a part in preventing child abuse and neglect, and everyone can be proactive in nurturing healthy family relationships.
For more information, contact Rachelle at rsoden@kcsl.org or (785) 215-6430. Concerned adults, parents and professionals are encouraged to take advantage of this free online training that can be accessed at one’s convenience.
A free pizza for families is being offered by an Action Team grant from the local Thrivent Financial company. Check Thrivent’s Facebook page for specific details.
