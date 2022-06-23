A 24-year-old Kansas City man was arrested following a short chase Wednesday evening in Brown County.
According to a report from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a Brown County deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding motorist near Nighthawk east of Horton. The vehicle refused to stop and a short chase ensued with the suspect vehicle stopping near Euclid Street in Horton without incident.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle Gary Williams, Jr., 24, Kansas City was arrested on charges of Felony Flee to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Illegal Registration and No Proof of Insurance. Over 8 grams of marijuana was located in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.