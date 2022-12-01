Kansas Department of Revenue logo

Collections Continue to Outpace Fiscal Year 2022 with 5.4% Growth

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Revenue today announced that total tax collections for November were $642.3 million, which is $15.4 million, or 2.5%, more than last November. Total tax receipts for Fiscal Year 2023 continue to outpace Fiscal Year 2022, with year-over-year growth at 5.4%.

