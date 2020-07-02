The Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs has announced that their Regional Service Officers are now back in their offices. Currently, they are not expected to resume their itinerant schedules to the counties in the near future but will be available to Veterans, their families and survivors on an appointment basis in their offices.
Craig Foster, Regional Service Officer for Brown, Doniphan, Nemaha, Jackson, Jefferson, Leavenworth and Atchison Counties, is prepared to take calls and emails to set up appointments or service your questions. The phone number and email have not changed: 785-388-2848, craig.foster@ks.gov.
The office address has changed to:
710 South 9th Street, Suite D, Atchison, Kansas 66002
Foster's new office is in the Event Center on the south side of Atchison across from the Dairy Queen. To get to his office you will have to go through the Bureau of Children and Families office, which is locked. There is a buzzer to push to gain access. The Agency requests that people call to make appointment. Fast masks and hand sanitizer will be available in his office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.