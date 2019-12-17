Kansans from across the state are awarded $43,800 to help strengthen early childhood efforts in their local communities.
A total of 45 Community Action Lab grants will be handed out, which organizations will use to address the question: “What can you create today to help ensure each child in your community has the best possible start in life?”
The organizations in the northeast region of Kansas that received funding included the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas' Wathiithii: Community Nests in Horton.
Community Action Labs are one component of the Kansas Early Childhood Systems Building effort, which is fueling the work to gather input, build a strategic plan, and set the future direction for early childhood in Kansas. This statewide collaborative effort is led by the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Kansas State Department of Education.
So far, more than 6,000 Kansans have engaged in this important work through a variety of activities, including the Our Tomorrows project, which oversees the Community Action Labs. Our Tomorrows is a massive story collection effort, gathering the personal narratives of Kansans in their own words to help decision-makers at all levels better meet community needs. Through the ZERO ZEROES campaign and the efforts of countless partners across the state, a story was collected from every one of Kansas’s 105 counties, ensuring that all Kansas voices would be heard.
