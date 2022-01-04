MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is continuing in 2022 its recognition of “Sesquicentennial Farms” in conjunction with KFB’s annual “Century Farm” program. The Century Farm program honors farms with ownership of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes beyond that to farms in the same family for 150 years. Both programs require an applicant to be a Farm Bureau member in Kansas.
“Kansas farmers and ranchers have a lot to be proud of,” Rich Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau president, says. “One thing we take pride in is our value in the traditions and strong family ties through generations of rural living. Kansas Farm Bureau is honored to celebrate those through the Century Farm and Sesquicentennial Farms programs.”
The deadline for consideration to be part of the 2022 programs is May 15. Since the year 2000, Kansas Farm Bureau has recognized more than 3,100 family farms. Complete details for qualification and applications for both programs can be obtained at county Farm Bureau offices across Kansas or on the KFB website, www.kfb.org/centuryfarm.
