The Kansas Farm Service Agency (FSA) is seeking qualified candidates for several employment opportunities at county office locations across Kansas. Kansas FSA is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build and/or continue your professional career. Be a part of our team and support the well-being of Kansas agriculture by applying for a position today.
Applicants are currently being sought for full-time, permanent County Program Technicians in several offices. County Program Technicians are responsible for carrying out office activities and functions pertaining to the technical assistance and program support related to FSA farm and farm loan programs. Basic requirements include general office clerical work, record keeping, computer skills, organizational skills and good public relations skills.
The County Program Technician position offers benefits such as health insurance, 401(k) plan, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave and flexible work schedules.
The position vacancy announcements are posted on the USAJOBS website at www.usajobs.gov, through which most federal employment applications must be submitted. Current Kansas County FSA vacancies open and ready to accept applications include the following (click on the link to submit your application):
(Farm Loan Program) Ford County (Dodge City, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 12, 2019
(Farm Loan Program) Atchison County (Effingham, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 12, 2019
(Farm Loan Program) Stevens County (Hugoton, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 12, 2019
(Farm Loan Program) Sumner County (Wellington, Kansas) – Closes Friday, July 12, 2019
Applicants interested in learning more about these positions should establish a user profile through www.usajobs.gov. Profiles offer the opportunity for interested individuals to search for positions by location and/or job titles, upload searchable resumes, and receive automated vacancy announcement updates.
Questions? Please contact the Kansas State FSA Office at (785) 539-3531.
