MANHATTAN, Kan.— The Kansas Forage and Grassland Council (KSFGC) is having a photography contest to promote the multifaceted use of Kansas forages. The contest is sponsored by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
“Organizing a photo contest is a great fit for the KSFGC. It helps to highlight the importance of forages in Kansas and it dovetails nicely with the national photo contest managed by the American Forage and Grassland Council, as we encourage individuals from all parts of the forage industry to enter both contests,” said Mark Nelson, KSFGC Executive Secretary-Treasurer.
Entrants may submit photos to the photo category of their choice: harvested forages, grazing, education or wildlife and conservation.
The contest ends Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Winners will be announced at the 2020 KSFGC Annual Meeting in Great Bend, KS. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best photos in each category.
To enter the contest, participants must be a current KSFGC Member. To join or renew memberships, entrants can visit www.ksfgc.org. Cost to enter the contest is free. To register for the contest, visit https://ksfgc.org/ksfgc-photo-contest/.
