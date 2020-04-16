The “stay-at-home” order for Kansans was extended two weeks until May 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Governor Laura Kelly in a press conference Wednesday.
The current order was set to expire on April 19, but Gov. Kelly informed Kansans via her press conference — which airs on her Facebook page, as well as through area media — that she is keeping the shelter-in-place order effective for two more weeks, based on current COVID-19 numbers.
She said that she has been informed by health officials the peak will hit Kansas somewhere in that last week of April and she wants to take all precautions until the wave resides.
In addition, Gov. Kelly said she is continuing to limit in-person worship services and other religious gatherings to 10 or less, despite continued criticism from the Legislature. Last week, the Legislative Council voted 5-2 to overrule Gov. Kelly’s order restricting religious gatherings, but on Saturday the Supreme Court uphold her executive order.
During the press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Kelly was asked about a few churches that still held services and what were the potential penalties for them. She said that enforcement of that order is up to local law enforcement agencies.
Kansans are encouraged to wear masks when in public and to maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet or more between people — not gathering with more than 10 people at a time.
For more coronavirus coverage, go to our website at www.hiawathaworldonline.com and see page 9 of today’s issue.
