Vicki Schmidt filed to run for re-election as Kansas Insurance Commissioner.
Schmidt, a lifelong Kansan and lifelong Republican has worked more than 40 years as a local pharmacist. Schmidt was elected with the largest vote total statewide in November 2018 to serve as Insurance Commissioner.
As Insurance Commissioner, she returned nearly $12 million to consumers since taking office. She has also issued over $1 million in fines to bad actors in the insurance industry to help change bad behavior and protect consumers in the future.
“I have said from day one, Kansans deserve someone on their side to help navigate the difficult situations that come with insurance,” said Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “Consumer assistance is not just a priority for me, it is about doing right by the person behind the policy.”
Schmidt has also modernized the producer licensing process and streamlined services through consolidation of offices, websites, and administrative staff with the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner.
“COVID has taught us there is more than one way to do things. I’ve used the opportunity to find new ways to eliminate government waste and bureaucratic red tape,” said Schmidt. “The last thing our economy needs is more government and I’m committed to efficient and effective operations that get the job done.”
During the 2021 Legislative Session, Schmidt said she will continue working to improve Department operations and business relations by introducing legislation to reduce the cost of doing business for local insurance agents and agencies.
Commissioner Schmidt is the third woman to serve in this role and the only pharmacist in America to hold a statewide office. Schmidt is a 1978 graduate of the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy. She and her husband, Dr. Michael Schmidt, live in Topeka. They have two grown sons and three grandchildren. Schmidt previously served in the Kansas Senate, representing the 20th Kansas Senate district, which includes portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.
