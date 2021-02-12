Know a Kansas farmer, rancher or forestland owner who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2021 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award®.
Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 22 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Kansas, the $10,000 award is presented with Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The application deadline date is June 1, 2021. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by June 1, and mailed to: KACD, c/o Dan Meyerhoff, 414 Autumn Lane, Hays KS 67601.
“The Leopold Conservation Award Program provides a valuable opportunity to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Kansas agricultural landowners who are committed to strong conservation practices and effective stewardship,” said Dan Meyerhoff, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD).
The award will be presented in November at the KACD Annual Convention in Wichita.
The 2020 recipient of the award was Josh and Gwen Hoy’s Flying W Ranch of Cedar Point. The first Kansas Leopold Conservation Award was presented in 2015 to Sproul Ranch of Sedan.
The Leopold Conservation Award Program in Kansas is made possible thanks to the generous support of American Farmland Trust, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, Ranchland Trust of Kansas, Sand County Foundation, Evergy, Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, ITC Great Plains, Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Kansas Forest Service, McDonald’s, The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and a Kansas Leopold Conservation Award recipient.
For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.
LEOPOLD CONSERVATION
AWARD PROGRAM
The Leopold Conservation Award is a competitive award that recognizes landowner achievement in voluntary conservation. Sand County Foundation presents the award in California, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and in New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont).
