ALMA – A Kansas man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of probation on six criminal charges related to providing autopsy services in Wabaunsee County, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Shawn Parcells, 43, who has resided in Leawood and Topeka, was sentenced yesterday by Wabaunsee County District Court Judge Jeffrey Elder to serve 12 months in the Wabaunsee County Jail for each of three counts of misdemeanor criminal desecration, to be served concurrently and 12 months of probation for each of three counts of felony theft. Judge Elder ordered Parcells to serve the sentence for the three theft convictions concurrently with his 69-month federal prison sentence on a related felony wire fraud conviction. The sentences for the criminal desecration convictions will run consecutive to the federal prison sentence, meaning Parcells will serve 12 months in the county jail after his release from federal custody. Parcells had been previously sentenced in September in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on one count of wire fraud based on similar conduct.

