The Kansas Children's Service League is providing child sexual abuse prevention training and adverse childhood experiences for professionals, parents and concerned adults in the community.
There will be two separate sessions, both located at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 410 Hiawatha Ave., Hiawatha.
The first session will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 on Darkness to Light Stewards of Children child sexual abuse prevention. This is an evidence-informed prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. It offers practical prevention training with a conversational, real-world approach and covers the following topics:
* Facts about the problem of child sexual abuse
* The types of situations in which child sexual abuse might occur
* The signs of sexual abuse so that you might intervene and be able to act responsibly
* Simple, effective strategies for protecting children from sexual abuse
* The importance of talking about the prevention of sexual abuse with children and other adults.
The second session, "Adverse Childhood Experiences," which is a follow-up to Stewards of Children, is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 23 at the UMC Fellowship Hall.
This training will discuss the landmark study that connects early experiences of abuse, neglect and household dysfunction to lifelong poor physical and emotional health. This training will include information on resilience and discuss how children who grow up in safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments are better prepared for lifelong health and well-being.
There is not a cost for either session. To register, or for more information, contact Rachelle at rsoden@kcsl.org or (785) 215-6430.
