TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Monday that Kansas will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine following an announcement on April 23 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encouraging resumption of the vaccine.
“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”
Johnson & Johnson administration was paused April 13 by the CDC and FDA following reports of recipients in the United States who developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. During the pause, the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of the condition as well as conducted extensive outreach to providers and clinicians to ensure they were made aware of the potential for these adverse events and could properly manage and recognize these events due to the unique treatment required for these blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Following these reviews, the two agencies have recommended that Johnson & Johnson be resumed in the United States.
Kansas health care providers administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and vaccine recipients or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
The federal government will continue studying links between the vaccine and the rare blood clotting disorder. Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health care provider if they have any symptoms and report any illness to the VAERS Reporting System, https://vaers.hhs.gov.
Kansas’ next supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is anticipated the week of May 3 with 1,700 doses.
