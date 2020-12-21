Some Northeast Kansas corn producers are among the top in the state, Kansas Corn officials announced in a press release Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Kansas State winners of the 2020 National Corn Yield Contest from our local are three Doniphan county producers who claimed to spots in the Conventional Non-irrigated category: First place: Jason Taylor, White Cloud, 293 bushels per acre; Taylor Seed Farms 8824; second place is Brad Taylor, White Cloud with a 290-bushel yield per acre; Taylor seed Farms 8013; and in third place is Alex Dunn, of Doniphan County producing 273 bushels per acre with DEKALB DKC&)-27RIBT.
In the No-Till Non-Irrigated category: Dean and Victor Menold, of Hiawatha, took first with 301 bushel per acre yield from Beck’s Hybrids 6414VTP and Roger Rush, of Highland, checked in with 267 bushels per acre from DEKALB DKC-18RIB.
Two Atchison County producers placed in the Conventional Irrigated category: Chris Bodenhausen, Muscotah, garnered second place by producing a yield of 302 bushels per acre with DEKALB DKC66-18RIB; and Kristn Fuhrman, of Lancaster earned third place with 285-bushel yield per acre produced from AgriGold A6544 VT2RIB.
Despite the many challenges faced in 2020, Kansas corn farmers persevered and pushed to compete in the 56th annual National Corn Yield Contest, conducted by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). The 27 national winners in 9 production categories had verified yields averaging more than 345.9 bushels per acre, compared to the projected national average of 175 bushels per acre nationwide.
The top 18 Kansas winners posted yields averaging 285 bushels per acre, compared to the projected state average of 132 bushels per acre. Kansas winners topped 300 bushels per acre in four of the six state categories.
The top yield overall comes from the Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated category and belongs to Jeff Koelzer of Onaga with 323 bushels per acre. The second highest is from the Conventional Irrigated category and belongs to Grant Webber from Sublette with 317 bushels per acre.
“This contest brings farmers together to create, innovate and explore ways to optimize the nation’s largest and arguably most important crop,” said Debbie Borg, 2020 chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team. “At both the state and national levels, contest winners find new ways to excel while using a variety of techniques. Ultimately, the invention and improvement by farmers and input providers enable U.S. farmers to continue to meet the future demand for critical food, feed, fuel and fiber.”
For more than half a century, NCGA’s National Corn Yield Contest has provided corn growers with the opportunity to compete with their colleagues to grow the most corn per acre, helping feed and fuel the world. This has given participants not only the recognition they deserved but the opportunity to learn from their peers.
While not winning any national awards this year, Kansas corn producers turned in impressive yields. State winners of the national contest are listed below. The winners of the Kansas Corn Yield Contest will be released in January.
