Kanza Mental Health has announced that Jackie Feathers will be the organization's new CEO.
Feathers is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor with 12 years of experience working in the mental health field. She joined Kanza in 2017 as an outpatient therapist and advanced to the Clinical Director role in 2020.
Her new role of Chief Executive Officers began in February. She will fill the position left by David Jasper, who is retiring.
Prior to joining Kanza, Feathers served as a school-based behavioral health specialist in Kauai, Hawaii and as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Albany, Ore., helping individuals who were homeless and experiencing mental health issues. Jackie earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a master of science in counseling from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. She has special interests in trauma care, anxiety, and mood disorders, utilizing Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and CBT as treatment approaches.
Kanza officials said Feathers is dedicated to everything counseling and mental health, helping others on their path to healing and growth, and being a positive example of contribution and change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.