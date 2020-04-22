In honor of National Volunteer Week, the Hiawatha Community Hospital Auxiliary is recognizing two remarkable women who made the Auxiliary Gift Shop possible.
Kay Rankin and Cleta Schwalm managed the HCH Gift Shop for 20 years, turning management over to longtime business owner Bonnie Howard in April 2005. The two remained on with the gift shop as volunteers for the next 15 years – recently retiring.
Jan Hermesch, director of volunteer services at the hospital, said the two were recently honored at a reception for their many dedicated years of work with the hospital gift shop. As April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week, Hermesch wanted to highlight their many years they donated to the hospital, as well as note the other volunteers in the gift shop that help keep it open. She said typically April brings a “Volunteer Night” reception, but with the current COVID-19 guidelines and the “stay at home” order in place, Hermesch said unfortunately the event couldn't take place. But she wanted to recognize not only Rankin's and Schwalm's many years of volunteer hours, but also the countless others who have helped in the Gift Shop.
The first HCH Gift Shop opened in 1976 as a shopping cart, according to Schwalm and Rankin in an article featured in the Hiawatha World in 2005. Schwalm said someone built a wooden cart and items such as crafts, were wheeled around by two volunteers from the Auxiliary. Items were sold to patients and visitors and the money was used for specific specialized projects for the hospital.
The gift shop expanded as the hospital and its needs grew and the HCH Gift Shop opened in 1980 with Lucille Hawks in charge. At the time it was a “closet,” the pair said – on the first floor. Shelves were placed on three walls and there was enough room for one customer to come in and look around. Over time, the door was cut in half and the gift shop volunteer could sit on a stool and man the closet.
In 1985, the Gift Shop expanded and “came out of the closet” to part of the large hospital waiting room - reopening with Rankin and Schwalm at the helm. They brought the shelves from the closet and created space to display items and for storage. Initially there were six volunteers working, but Schwalm and Rankin found themselves working many shifts as they said finding volunteers was sometimes a challenge.
The ladies, who also worked together at the Brown County Animal Clinic - where their husbands were veterinarians together - spent many, many years of dedicated service to the hospital.
In its 44 years, the hospital gift shop has grown in location, product and volunteers and received many accolades. What began as a small room, expanded over the years to the shop on the east side of the main hospital lobby, where it is currently located.
Howard, who was also one of the very first volunteers from the early days at the Gift Shop, had her own downtown business – Bonnie's Jewelry and Gifts – for many years. Items sold in the Gift Shop often came from downtown businesses like Howard's, sold on a consignment basis. Over the years, the ladies began expanding and offering their own inventory, which continues today under Howard's management.
Howard remembers that in 2000, the hospital underwent a big renovation and the gift shop was relocated to a patient room temporarily. On May 6, 2001, the hospital celebrated 50 years and the Auxiliary “showed off” the “All New Gift Shop,” located in the refurbished lobby. Howard said 2010 brought another expansion of the Medical Arts wing and the Gift Shop was again moved to a temporary location in the Solarium. The newest and current Gift Shop opened April 2011.
Schwalm, Rankin and Howard have all been featured guest speakers at the Kansas Hospital Association-Hospital Auxiliary of Kansas meetings about the great success of a small hospital gift shop. In addition, Hermesch also noted that Rankin and Schwalm were presented with Beanie Baby corsages in honor of their very profitable Beanie Baby sales.
“Kim Kleopfer, owner of Mainstreet Flower Shoppe 'volunteered' to go the extra mile to make these one of a kind corsages,” Hermesch said.
Hermesch said that under the leadership of these three women, the gift shop has raised a great amount of funds for the Auxiliary to use toward such needed items for the hospital but all three women would say, they could not have had the success without the very loyal gift shop volunteers, community and the hospital staff that supports the shop. She said Schwalm and Rankin spent countless hours and 35 years making the Gift Shop what it is today and Howard has continued on with that legacy for the past 15 years.
Rankin and Schwalm have said “A successful, profitable hospital gift shop needs many things, from customers with money, to the dedicated volunteers willing to serve.”
Hermesch added it also takes great gift shop managers as well!
“Thank you to Kay and Cleta for getting the gift shop off to such a fantastic start and to Bonnie for filling their shoes and keeping the shop thriving and truly one of the best hospital gift shops,” Hermesch said.
