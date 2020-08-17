DONIPHAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in rural Doniphan County.
On Aug. 13, at around 9:45 a.m., the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who reported finding a body in the creek on his land. When deputies responded to the location, which was South of Troy, in a tributary of Rock Creek, they found a deceased male. The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.
The deceased man was later identified as Darren A. Blandin, 55, of Horton. It is unknown how long he had been in the creek.
An autopsy was conducted on Friday, Aug. 14. At this time, foul play is not suspected, but a full death investigation is being conducted as investigators wish to retrace Blandin’s final weeks.
Anyone who has information about this case, or who had contact with Darren Blandin in the months of July or August, is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.