TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a request from Invenergy Transmission LLC, the owners of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line Project, to allow the 780-mile transmission line to be built in two phases.

As a result of the approval, construction on the 370 miles of the line that runs through Kansas could begin in late 2024. The Commission approved the siting permit for the transmission line in July 2013.

