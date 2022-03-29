TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Healthy Kansans 2030 (HK2030) project team are inviting photographers to submit photos to be considered for inclusion in a State Health Assessment Report being published later this spring.
“For many people, photographs are a vital way to convey important messages,” Jade Ramsdell, MBA, LSSGB, Performance Improvement Director at KDHE, said. “We are delighted to invite amateur and professional photographers across the state to help us explore and tell the story of the health of Kansas in a different and deeper way.”
The project is seeking photos to help visualize health in Kansas. Entries should answer one or both of the following questions
What does healthy living look like in your Kansas community?
What makes it easy or hard to stay healthy in your everyday environment?
Entries can be submitted until April 15. Winners will receive print credit in the report and will be notified of their selection by April 29. A panel of KDHE staff and the HK2030 project team will review and judge each entry.
Complete photo entry details, FAQs and supporting documents are available on the Healthy Kansans 2030 webpage, kdhe.ks.gov/201/. Questions about the project should be directed to kdhe.HK2030@ks.gov.
