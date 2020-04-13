The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday afternoon that there are now 1,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, including 62 deaths.
The KDHE said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States. The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In a breakdown per county: Atchison 3, Barber 1, Barton 4, Bourbon 7, Butler 9, Chautauqua 3, Cherokee 6, Clay 1, Cloud 3, Coffey 40, Cowley 1, Crawford 4, Doniphan 1, Douglas 40, Ellis 1, Finney 16, Ford 16, Franklin 12, Geary 8, Gove 1, Greenwood 1, Hamilton 1, Harvey 4, Jackson 1, Jefferson 5, Jewell 3, Johnson 309, Labette 18, Leavenworth 87, Linn 5, Lyon 29, Marion 4, McPherson 13, Miami 3, Mitchell 2, Montgomery 11, Morris 2, Morton 1, Neosho 2, Osage 4, Osborne 2, Ottawa 3, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 5, Pratt 1, Reno 12, Republic 4, Riley 21, Rooks 2, Saline 10, Scott 1, Sedgwick 200, Shawnee 78, Stafford 1, Stanton 2, Stevens 2, Sumner 2, Wabaunsee 1, Woodson 3 and Wyandotte 337.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 741 females, 629 males between the ages of 0-99 with the median age 54, with six unknown. According to the updated report, the highest percentage of patients are between 55-64 years of age with 267 cases.
As of Monday, there had been 12,488 negative tests in Kansas and 309 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, on April 4, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly's stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
