The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday afternoon that there are now 1,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 62 Kansas counties, including 69 deaths.
The KDHE said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States. The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In a breakdown per county: Atchison 3, Barber 1, Barton 4, Bourbon 7, Butler 9, Chautauqua 3, Cherokee 6, Clay 1, Cloud 3, Coffey 41, Cowley 1, Crawford 4, Dickinson 1, Doniphan 1, Douglas 40, Ellis 4, Finney 16, Ford 17, Franklin 12, Geary 10, Gove 1, Greenwood 1, Hamilton 1, Harvey 5, Jackson 1, Jefferson 5, Jewell 3, Johnson 323, Labette 19, Leavenworth 90, Linn 5, Lyon 31, Marion 5, McPherson 14, Miami 4, Mitchell 2, Montgomery 11, Morris 2, Morton 1, Neosho 2, Osage 4, Osborne 2, Ottawa 3, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 5, Pratt 1, Reno 13, Republic 4, Riley 21, Rooks 2, Saline 13, Scott 1, Sedgwick 205, Shawnee 79, Stafford 1, Stanton 2, Stevens 2, Sumner 2, Wabaunsee 1, Woodson 3 and Wyandotte 345.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 772 females, 648 males between the ages of 0-95 with the median age 63, with six unknown. According to the updated report, the highest percentage of patients are between 55-64 years of age with 277 cases.
As of Tuesday, there had been 12,721 negative tests in Kansas and 327 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, on April 4, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly's stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
