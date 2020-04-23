The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday afternoon that there are now 2,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 74 Kansas counties, including 112 deaths.
The KDHE said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States. The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In a breakdown per county: Atchison 8, Barber 1, Barton 9, Bourbon 6, Butler 13, Chautauqua 3, Cherokee 7, Clark 1, Clay 3, Cloud 3, Coffey 48, Cowley 1, Crawford 4, Dickinson 1, Doniphan 3, Douglas 44, Edwards 1, Ellis 8, Finney 87, Ford 288, Franklin 12, Geary 10, Gove 1, Gray 1, Greenwood 2, Hamilton 1, Harvey 5, Haskell 6, Jackson 1, Jefferson 7, Jewell 4, Johnson 403, Kearney 8, Kiowa 1, Labette 20, Leavenworth 154, Linn 5, Lyon 105, Marion 5, McPherson 19, Miami 4, Mitchell 2, Montgomery 13, Morris 2, Morton 2, Neosho 2, Osage 5, Osborne 2, Ottawa 3, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 7, Pratt 1, Reno 16, Republic 4, Riley 33, Rooks 4, Saline 17, Scott 1, Sedgwick 314, Seward 125, Shawnee 98, Sheridan 2, Sherman 1, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 3, Stevens 6, Sumner 3, Wabaunsee 3, Wilson 1, Woodson 5 and Wyandotte 484.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 1,246 females, 1,277 males between the ages of 0-99 with the median age 50. According to the updated report, the highest percentage of patients are between 20-34 years of age with 529 cases.
As of Thursday, there had been 18,836 negative tests in Kansas and 442 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
