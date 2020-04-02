The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday afternoon that there are now 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, including 13 deaths.
The KDHE said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States. The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In a break down per county: Atchison 1, Barton 2, Bourbon 3, Butler 7, Chautauqua 1, Cherokee 4, Clay 1, Cloud 1, Coffey 16, Crawford 6, Doniphan 1, Douglas 31, Finney 3, Franklin 8, Gove 1, Harvey 2, Jackson 1, Jefferson 1, Johnson 161, Labette 1, Leavenworth 27, Linn 5, Lyon 16, McPherson 5, Mitchell 2, Montgomery 6, Morris 2, Neosho 1, Osage 3, Ottawa 1, Pottawatomie 2, Pratt 1, Reno 8, Riley 6, Saline 3, Sedgwick 79, Shawnee 20, Stafford 1, Stevens 1, Sumner 1, Woodson 3 and Wyandotte 106.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 286 females, 266 males between the ages of 0-95 with the median age 53. According to the report, the highest percentage of patients are 160 between the ages of 20-44 years. There are 117 between the ages of 55-64 and 102 between the ages of 45-54.
As of Thursday, there had been 6,059 negative tests in Kansas.
In KDHE’s response, on March 27, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the website at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
In addition, KDHE has created a toolkit of Kansas-specific guidance to help local public health departments engage with their community partners on COVID-19 planning at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus. New information is added daily.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
