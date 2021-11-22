TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages Kansans to celebrate the upcoming holidays safely. Whether you are celebrating with family or friends, it is important to know what COVID-19 precautions you can take to protect yourself and others this holiday season.
In order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking the following precautions:
Get vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated also helps protect others around you, including those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children.
Get tested. Even if someone is not showing symptoms, they can still spread the virus. Protect your loved ones by getting tested for COVID-19 before spending the holidays with friends and family.
Wear a mask. If you are not fully vaccinated, it is recommended that you wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings. In communities with substantial to high transmission rates, wearing a mask is recommended in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated. If you or someone you are celebrating with has a weakened immune system, is at an increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated, you may choose to wear a mask while gathering as an added precaution.
Take travel precautions. It is recommended to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated, but whether you are fully vaccinated or not, it is important to know the travel recommendations and restrictions before your trip. For information about domestic and international travel guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, visit the CDC’s Travel page.
“With the holidays fast approaching, we want to encourage all Kansans to prioritize their health and safety this season,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “It is important to take the steps that we can and do our part to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. During the upcoming holidays, we hope you can create new, happy memories while protecting yourselves and your loved ones.”
Help keep our communities stay safe by getting tested regularly. To find a free testing location near you, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines, who is eligible to get vaccinated (or receive a booster shot), and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit kansasvaccine.gov.
Have a happy and safe holiday season!
