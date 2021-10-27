~ The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases recommendations to enjoy Halloween while limiting the spread of COVID-19 ~
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is encouraging Kansans to celebrate Halloween safely and spookily this year by following a few, easy COVID precautions. Kansans can enjoy Halloween safely by getting tested prior to enjoying activities with people outside of their immediate family, respecting social distancing guidelines, and wearing masks to help keep young trick or treaters safe.
While COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the United States, community transmission remains high throughout much of Kansas. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor parties. We highly recommend not attending celebrations or participating in activities if you feel sick. Wear a mask if you are unable to maintain social distance both indoors and outdoors. Get creative with your mask and match it to your costume!
“We know Kansas families are looking forward to celebrating Halloween this year,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “It’s a fun holiday for the whole family, but unfortunately COVID-19 is still putting our communities at risk. Since outdoor activities pose less of a risk, trick-or-treating is the perfect way to enjoy the spooky season and help reduce the spread. There are easy ways we can all stay safe - getting tested and getting vaccinated, if eligible, can keep the virus from spreading while we gather for candy apples and other Halloween treats.”
Help keep our communities safe by getting tested regularly. To find a free testing location near you, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines, who is eligible to get vaccinated (or receive a booster shot), and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov/.
Have a spook-tacular Halloween! Be safe and have a scary good time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.