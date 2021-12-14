TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will adopt the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new booster recommendation and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to eligible adolescents ages 16 and 17.
“The vaccine is safe, effective and free and remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary said. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the rise of the Omicron variant, we encourage all eligible Kansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”
Kansans who are at least 16 years old and have met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or who had their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, are now eligible to get the COVID-19 booster dose.
Available data show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging. To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic visit Vaccines.gov.
