The holiday season is upon us, and as concerns rise over travel and large family gatherings, so do COVID-19 cases county- and state-wide.
The Kansas Health Department reported 179,803 cases in the state, as of Wednesday evening, as well as 5,654 hospitalizations and 1,941 deaths.
Local counties continue to see increases in cases, as well, though active cases have dropped in Brown County. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Brown County is reporting 882 cases and 12 confirmed deaths. The Health Department's numbers on Monday reported 95 active cases - slightly down from last week.
The Health Department has issued press releases to report the increase in county-wide COVID-19 deaths, and urged citizens to be safe, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and washing hands, while avoiding groups and crowds. They also encouraged residents to notify their primary health care provider if experiencing any symptoms.
Locally, Doniphan County has reached 571 cases, while Atchison County is at 1,012 cases and Nemaha County’s case count has risen to 1,196 with 34 deaths — 10 more than last week.
In Brown County, both the county and Hiawatha’s city governments have issued mask mandates. The county’s mandate - renewed for another three weeks at this week's regular meeting on Monday - runs through Dec. 28, while Hiawatha’s ordinance is indefinite.
