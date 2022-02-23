According to a news release put out earlier this month by the Brown County Health Department, the state is taking over investigation of all COVID-19 cases.
According to the news release, also posted on the department's Facebook, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is currently taking on all disease investigations for any COVID-19 cases in the county.
The Health Department notified it will no longer be posting statistics regarding COVID-19 cases in Brown County or Kansas. Those statistics can be found at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.
The Health Department recommends that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and needs an isolation letter or return to work/school letter can call KDHE at 785-542-6625, press zero and leave a voicemail with your phone number and someone from KDHE will return the call.
Anyone needing general COVID-19 answers can also call the KDHE at 866-534-3463 or email covid-19@ks.gov.
Brown County Health Department officials say department employees will continue to focus on providing testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 as well as providing its normal services to county residence.
However, department officials remind that "COVID-19 continues to impact our loved ones, our community, our healthcare systems and our state. Please do your part to protect yourself and others."
They recommend staying home and getting tested if symptoms of COVID-19 arise, avoid touching your face and washing hands often.
Anyone needing to be tested or vaccinated can contact the Health Department at 742-2505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.