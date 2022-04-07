TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) invites citizens across the state to join a live Telephone Town Hall event to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging. The meeting will be conducted entirely by phone and start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 (CDT).
Citizens planning to attend the meeting are encouraged to sign up in advance. By signing up, each participant’s phone number will be automatically called at 6:30 p.m. that night and connect them to the meeting. Register for the Telephone Town Hall at: https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/charge-up-kansas-telephone-town-hall-meeting/.
Alternatively, Kansans may also join the meeting that night by calling when the meeting starts. The toll-free numbers below will work once the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. (CDT) on April 14.
For English, please call 888-410-3427.
For Spanish, please call 844-881-1317.
Attendees will receive a short introduction on electric charging station investments to begin the meeting. They will then be able to ask KDOT staff questions involving the stations including possible costs, locations, benefits, etc. Participants also can share comments, vote in polls on their phone or just listen to the meeting.
Across the country, states are conducting similar meetings to define the needs and expectations of residents and drivers as the conversation of the vehicle fleet to electric accelerates. Kansans are encouraged to be a part of the conversation and shape what comes next.
