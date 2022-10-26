Trick-or-Treat logo

TOPEKA – On Halloween, ghosts and ghouls may make your blood run cold but real dangers, like pedestrian accidents, falls, burns and poisonings are a scary reality. Safe Kids Kansas, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol remind families to make safety part of your fall festivity planning.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Drivers need to slow down and be extra alert, especially in neighborhoods, as there will be more children on the streets and sidewalks – and those kids may be focused on gathering candy and the excitement of the holiday rather than being careful while crossing streets.

