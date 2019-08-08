A 31-year-old Kentucky man was arrested Thursday after a standoff with police in connection with an alleged vehicle theft.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that at 9:26 a.m. on Thursday, Brown County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle theft in progress south of Hiawatha on Linden Road.
Deputies, Hiawatha Police Department and Kickapoo Police Department responded and it was discovered that the suspect — Gregory Rumph, 31, of Glasgow, Ken. — was armed with a handgun.
“Law enforcement contained the area where the suspect was located, he then made contact with dispatch by calling 911,” Sheriff Merchant said. “Our dispatcher developed a rapport with the suspect and convinced him to surrender to law enforcement without incident.”
Sheriff Merchant said emergency responders were staging not far away as a precaution.
“Job well done by all agencies in diffusing this tense situation,” he commended.
Rumph was arrested on charges of felony theft, violation of a protection order and aggravated assault. Other charges are pending based on further investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.